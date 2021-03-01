Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Omah Lay says he shocked Gyakie, see how

The talent of Nigeria’s fast rising music star, Omah Lay, has never in doubt and keeps showing with every leap in the singer’s career. Right from when he first popped up on the mainstream music industry in 2019, Omah Lay has shown the tell tale signs of a successful songsmith. From individual efforts like Hello brother and Godly to features like Olamide’s Infinity, Omah Lay has never failed to serenade us with premium sounds.

It did n0t come as a surprise quite frankly, when the 23 year old singer from Port Harcourt won the Next rated award at the last Headies awards show. Because among a list of worthy contenders in the category, 2020 had been such a good year for Omah Lay, with massive rotations for a host of his songs on radio stations, digital streams and if not for the pandemic, He would have rocked the hell out of a lot of shows, hence, we could boldly say Omah had it popping.

Recently, Omah did his thing again, wowing audiences across borders when Ghanaian alte singer Gyakie featured him on the remix of her smash single Forever. Fans, Ghanaians and Nigerians alike, thoroughly impressed with Omah’s input on the song (p.s: we do not downplay the song’s individual brilliance in any way) wasted no time in expressing their pleasure.

For the Forever remix, Omah Lay revealed in a tweet that he wrote his verse the first time he heard the song, before any conversation about a remix had come up. “E shock am” Omah Lay said about Gyakie’s reaction.

Fun fact: My verse on Forever (Remix) was written the first time I heard the song, way before we had any conversations about making a remix. Sent in the verse an hour after @Gyakie_ sent me the song, e shock am! ???? — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) March 20, 2021

