Home | Showtime | Celebrities | MIXTAPE: DJ Tims – Rhythm And Cool
Omah Lay says he shocked Gyakie, see how
Fans react to a report of Adekunle Gold allegedly cheating on Simi

MIXTAPE: DJ Tims – Rhythm And Cool



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 28 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

It’s yet another time for a tremendous mixtape by DJ Tims. For those who have listened to my previous mixtape you could literally tell the world that the vibe is never missing while listening to my mixtape. 

“As an American based Dj diversity is always part of my watchwords and I try to diversify always and spread the word of good music anywhere I go and in anything I do. I would like you all to vibe to this “RHYTHM and COOL” mixtape and enjoy it’s sporadic freaking party vibe,” DJ Tims said.

Enjoy below.

Previous articleFans react to a report of Adekunle Gold allegedly cheating on Simi
alt

Journalist, Blogger and Content Manager. Connect with me on Twitter and Instagram - @djruffee

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 199