MIXTAPE: DJ Tims – Rhythm And Cool
- 28 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
It’s yet another time for a tremendous mixtape by DJ Tims. For those who have listened to my previous mixtape you could literally tell the world that the vibe is never missing while listening to my mixtape.
“As an American based Dj diversity is always part of my watchwords and I try to diversify always and spread the word of good music anywhere I go and in anything I do. I would like you all to vibe to this “RHYTHM and COOL” mixtape and enjoy it’s sporadic freaking party vibe,” DJ Tims said.
Enjoy below.
