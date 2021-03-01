Fans react to a report of Adekunle Gold allegedly cheating on Simi

A certain gossip blog, Gistlover has set social media agog after it alleged singer, Adekunle Gold cheated on his wife, Simi. Gistlover uploaded a screenshot of a conversation which alleged Adekunle Gold had had a romp in the sack with a certain Instagram user.

See the post:

baby,FACE FRONT. Baba Jare be warned don’t give my baby girl breakfast chop,I come in peace,i intentionally put Aunty with the promo puna handle there,make them burn her page small,igi ewedu oni wo pawa o — Gistlovers.blog1 (@Gistloversblog1) March 21, 2021

Call fire fighters o, everywhere don go up in flames o ????‍⚕️????????????????I want to Comot somebody teeth now. The last time I checked, this new girl was dragging tuoyo with Toke Makinwa. She was even staying in Tuoyo’s pent house for London, how she shift reach uncle Dekunle Epon na him pic.twitter.com/21vtWf9BIZ — Gistlovers.blog1 (@Gistloversblog1) March 21, 2021

As the claims lack compelling evidence but only a correspondence by yet to be identified parties, the posts have elicited varying reactions by fans:

Lol the same blog that said banky was cheating on adesua and toolz and captain are divorced, and had no proof of omotola "cheating" is the one you're taking serious cos he said Adekunle gold is cheating on simi? OK — Daughter of Zion (@TosinToyin_) March 21, 2021

Many of you want this Adekunle Gold story to be true so bad. Ewww — Tife ???? (@Tife_fabunmi) March 21, 2021

If you are alleging that Adekunle Gold is cheating, you have to say it with your chest, not under any anonymity. Let AG Baby know those he's suing alongside Gistlover. — B h a d o o s k y (@BhadmusAkeem) March 21, 2021

Me I sha know that the Adekunle Gold story gist is fake sha but make we dey catch cruise dey go. As per gist no dey town — Dr PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@UnclePamilerin) March 21, 2021

Considering the incident between producer Samklef and Simi a week ago, this twitter user dragged producer Samklef into the fiasco.

Then this moral crusader:

Instead of dragging adekunle Gold, let's drag the lady that agreed to have an affair with him knowing fully well he's a married man! — BIG DADDY (@bigdaddyvinz) March 21, 2021

All of you ladies sleeping with married men like Adekunle Gold, May Thunder fire you people — YorubaBoy® ???????? (@YorubaBoy__) March 21, 2021

Quite frankly, the allegations seem a little flat and lack compelling evidence to back any claims up, and even though neither one of the accused parties have made any statement yet, we know it’s going to take a miracle and more than a good dose of luck for Gistlover to evade a lawsuit.

What’s your take on this?