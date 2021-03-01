Fans react to a report of Adekunle Gold allegedly cheating on Simi

A certain gossip blog, Gistlover has set social media agog after it alleged singer, Adekunle Gold cheated on his wife, Simi. Gistlover uploaded a screenshot of a conversation which alleged Adekunle Gold had had a romp in the sack with a certain Instagram user.
See the post:
As the claims lack compelling evidence but only a correspondence by yet to be identified parties, the posts have elicited varying reactions by fans:
Considering the incident between producer Samklef and Simi a week ago, this twitter user dragged producer Samklef into the fiasco.
Then this moral crusader:
Quite frankly, the allegations seem a little flat and lack compelling evidence to back any claims up, and even though neither one of the accused parties have made any statement yet, we know it’s going to take a miracle and more than a good dose of luck for Gistlover to evade a lawsuit.
