Adekunle Gold Alleged Cheated On Simi While She Was Pregnant
Rumours making the rounds is that singer Adekunle Gold was cheating on his wife Simi while the later was pregnant with their baby.
Popular Instagram blog Gistloversblog recently called out a certain model Teminikan who apparently is the lady Adekunle Gold has been reportedly cheating on Simi with.
According to Gistloversblog, Adekunle Gold and Teminikan have been having “knacks” while he was on set for his music video.
Nigerians are shocked to have heard the news and have been reacting to it as the singer is currently trending.
Others folks have come out to say Adekunle Gold is a big flirt and has been cheating on Simi for a while now.
