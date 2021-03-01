MIXTAPE: DJ Baddo – Abo Lori Ro Mix
Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Baddo comes through with a brand new mixtape titled “Abo Lori Ro Mix.”
The new mix comes after his previously released mixtape titled “Best of Zlatan mix.”
Enjoy below.
TRACK LIST
01• Loriro
02• Bella Shmurder – Rush
03• King Hemjay Ft Qdot – ABO
04• Naira Marley – Koleyewon
05• Mr Real Ft Zlatan & Laycon – Baba Fela
06• Dremo Ft Naira Marley – Konjinaba
07• Dj Baddo Ft Professional – Yebo
08• Rexxie Ft Mohbad – KPK (Ko Por Me)
09• Tule
10• Bella Shmurder – Cash App
11• OG Hyper Ft.Small Doctor x Mohbad – Sugar Daddy
12• Small Doctor Ft Davido – ManDeMan Rmx
13• Dj Kaywise Ft Phyno – High Way
14• Professional – Onijibiti
15• Naira Marley Ft Busiswa – Coming
16• Qdot Ft Patoranking – Magbe
17• Olamide Ft Bad Boy Timz – Loading
18• TMP Ft Dapo Tuburna – Koporke
19• Naira Marley – Chi Chi
20• Asake Ft. Zlatan & Peruzzi – Mr Money Rmx
21• King Hemjay – Body
22• Yung Effissy Ft Qdot – Are You There
23• Professional – Abori Tayin
24• Dj Baddo Ft Captain Walz – ORIGINATOR
25• Wasiu – Ade Ori
26• Lio Bash Ft Rolex Dollar – Layemi
27• Mohbad Ft. Naira Marley x Lil Kesh
Ponmo Sweet
28• Lacrown – Corona Lockdown
29• Idowest Ft Zlatan – NGNP
30• Zlatan – Lagos Anthem Rmx
31• Eronz B x Toby Shang _ Maalo
32• Qdot – Ah
33• King Hemjay – Kayamanta
32• Flexypizzle – Lamba
33• Naira Marley – Idi Oremi
34• Pampa – Ejo (Please)
35• Davido Ft Mayorkun – The Best
36• Davolee – Happiness
37• DJ-Baddo Ft Dotman – Ori
38• Chike Ft Mayorkun – If You No Love
39• SupeNova – My Year
40• Tekno – Puttin
41• Foxymoe – Ayedun
42• T-Classic x MixNaija – La Cream (For Life)
43• Fawazzy Ft Magnito – Concern You
44• Focalistic Ft Davido, Vigro Deep – Ke_Star Rmx
45• Zinoleesky Ft Mayorkun – Kilofeshe Rmx
46• Hypeman Luckey Ft Gbsongz – Chop Life
47• Olakira – In My Maserati
48• SuperBalat – Gidigan
49• DJ Tunez Ft Olamide – Require
50• Masterkraft Ft Zlatan & Bella Shmurda – Hallelu
51• Patoranking – Abule Rmx
52• Apex X Bionic Ft Slimcase – Passmark
53• Barry Jhay – Muje
54• Kingswag – My Life
55• Peruzzi Ft Fireboy – Southy Love
56• Train – Gara
57• Rema – Bounce
58• Kiddominant Ft Cassper Nyovest – eWallet
