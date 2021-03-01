Home | Showtime | Celebrities | MIXTAPE: DJ Baddo – Abo Lori Ro Mix
MIXTAPE: DJ Baddo – Abo Lori Ro Mix



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 5 minutes ago
Dj Baddo Abo Lori Ro Mix
Dj Baddo - Abo Lori Ro Mix

Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Baddo comes through with a brand new mixtape titled “Abo Lori Ro Mix.”

The new mix comes after his previously released mixtape titled “Best of Zlatan mix.”

Enjoy below.

TRACK LIST

01• Loriro

02• Bella Shmurder – Rush

03• King Hemjay Ft Qdot – ABO

04• Naira Marley – Koleyewon

05• Mr Real Ft Zlatan & Laycon – Baba Fela

06• Dremo Ft Naira Marley – Konjinaba

07• Dj Baddo Ft Professional – Yebo

08• Rexxie Ft Mohbad – KPK (Ko Por Me)

09• Tule

10• Bella Shmurder – Cash App

11• OG Hyper Ft.Small Doctor x Mohbad – Sugar Daddy

12• Small Doctor Ft Davido – ManDeMan Rmx

13• Dj Kaywise Ft Phyno – High Way

14• Professional – Onijibiti

15• Naira Marley Ft Busiswa – Coming

16• Qdot Ft Patoranking – Magbe

17• Olamide Ft Bad Boy Timz – Loading

18• TMP Ft Dapo Tuburna – Koporke

19• Naira Marley – Chi Chi

20• Asake Ft. Zlatan & Peruzzi – Mr Money Rmx

21• King Hemjay – Body

22• Yung Effissy Ft Qdot – Are You There

23• Professional – Abori Tayin

24• Dj Baddo Ft Captain Walz – ORIGINATOR

25• Wasiu – Ade Ori

26• Lio Bash Ft Rolex Dollar – Layemi

27• Mohbad Ft. Naira Marley x Lil Kesh
Ponmo Sweet

28• Lacrown – Corona Lockdown

29• Idowest Ft Zlatan – NGNP

30• Zlatan – Lagos Anthem Rmx

31• Eronz B x Toby Shang _ Maalo

32• Qdot – Ah

33• King Hemjay – Kayamanta

32• Flexypizzle – Lamba

33• Naira Marley – Idi Oremi

34• Pampa – Ejo (Please)

35• Davido Ft Mayorkun – The Best

36• Davolee – Happiness

37• DJ-Baddo Ft Dotman – Ori

38• Chike Ft Mayorkun – If You No Love

39• SupeNova – My Year

40• Tekno – Puttin

41• Foxymoe – Ayedun

42• T-Classic x MixNaija – La Cream (For Life)

43• Fawazzy Ft Magnito – Concern You

44• Focalistic Ft Davido, Vigro Deep – Ke_Star Rmx

45• Zinoleesky Ft Mayorkun – Kilofeshe Rmx

46• Hypeman Luckey Ft Gbsongz – Chop Life

47• Olakira – In My Maserati

48• SuperBalat – Gidigan

49• DJ Tunez Ft Olamide – Require

50• Masterkraft Ft Zlatan & Bella Shmurda – Hallelu

51• Patoranking – Abule Rmx

52• Apex X Bionic Ft Slimcase – Passmark

53• Barry Jhay – Muje

54• Kingswag – My Life

55• Peruzzi Ft Fireboy – Southy Love

56• Train – Gara

57• Rema – Bounce

58• Kiddominant Ft Cassper Nyovest – eWallet

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

