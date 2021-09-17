Samklef buys a property in the United States | View Here

Talented music producer Samklef, has acquired a mansion in the United States.

He decided to flaunt the property with a video where he gave a tour of the house.

He, Samklef, is popularly known for his controversial opinions.

He recently decided to stop commenting or sharing opinions on politicians and pastors.

Asides that, fans reacted to him saying he no longer believes in “Heaven or Hell”.

Nevertheless, it would be impossible to say that Samklef is not good at what he does. He remains one of the most talented producers out of Nigeria.

See mansion below.