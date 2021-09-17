Home | Showtime | Celebrities | B-Red — Lady ft. Yemi Alade
DMW act B-Red, serves a new release “Lady”.
He teamed with Effyzie Music songstress, Yemi Alade, to deliver this tune.
Producer with credits is Teekay Witty. This will be his second release for the year. His first was ‘Lekki Roundabout.’
Listen and enjoy.
