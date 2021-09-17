Home | Showtime | Celebrities | “Burna Boy is a magical genius”; fans react to feature with Jon Bellion
"Burna Boy is a magical genius"; fans react to feature with Jon Bellion



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  17/09/2021 09:37:00
Jon Bellion and Burna Boy.
Jon Bellion had kept to his words after announcing a collaboration with Burna Boy.

The song “I Feel It” was released today and fans have continued to react positively to it.

Burna has placed his feet on the gas and is not taking if off anytime soon.

Prior to this, he served ‘Question‘ with Mavin boss and CEO, Don Jazzy.

See fans reaction below.

