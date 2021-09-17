“Burna Boy is a magical genius”; fans react to feature with Jon Bellion
- 17/09/2021 09:37:00
- 1
- 0
Jon Bellion had kept to his words after announcing a collaboration with Burna Boy.
The song “I Feel It” was released today and fans have continued to react positively to it.
Burna has placed his feet on the gas and is not taking if off anytime soon.
Prior to this, he served ‘Question‘ with Mavin boss and CEO, Don Jazzy.
See fans reaction below.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles