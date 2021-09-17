Home | Showtime | Celebrities | SNIPPET: Basketmouth reveals song with 2Baba & Blaqbonez
SNIPPET: Basketmouth reveals song with 2Baba & Blaqbonez
- 17/09/2021 09:18:00
Basketmouth has proven to be some sort of music genius having served fans with an ‘epic’ album “Yabasi”.
He has moved on to create more wonders as he released a new music with Buju dubbed “Your Body”.
This time, he has released a snippet of a song he has with 2baba and Blaqbonez.
Listen below.
