SNIPPET: Basketmouth reveals song with 2Baba & Blaqbonez

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 17/09/2021 09:18:00
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Basketmouth has proven to be some sort of music genius having served fans with an ‘epic’ album “Yabasi”.

He has moved on to create more wonders as he released a new music with Buju dubbed “Your Body”.

This time, he has released a snippet of a song he has with 2baba and Blaqbonez.

Listen below.

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

