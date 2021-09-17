Home | Showtime | Celebrities | SNIPPET: Basketmouth reveals song with 2Baba & Blaqbonez

Basketmouth has proven to be some sort of music genius having served fans with an ‘epic’ album “Yabasi”.

He has moved on to create more wonders as he released a new music with Buju dubbed “Your Body”.

This time, he has released a snippet of a song he has with 2baba and Blaqbonez.

Listen below.

