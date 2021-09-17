Home | Showtime | Celebrities | #BBNaija: Saskay reveals Emmanuel requested a kiss from her

Big Brother Naija #ShineYaEye housemate, Saksay, has revealed that Emmanuel asked her for a kiss during the last Saturday Night Party.

Saskay revealed this while discussing with Cross and Angel on Thursday, day 54 of the show after Emmanuel and Liquorose received rewards from Big Brother for successfully carrying out the secret task assigned by Big Brother.

Liquorose and Emmanuel were also rewarded with an exclusive two-hour dinner date in the Executive lounge.

Discussing this, Angel noted that despite Liquorose’s prank, she still believed that Emmanuel is a flirt.

Earlier in her Diary Session, Angel had stated that she was happy that Liquorose and Emmanuel were having a fight.

When it was revealed that the fight was a prank, Angel still insisted that Emmanuel was not being real with Liquorose.

Following this, Saskay then stated that Emmanuel also asked her for a kiss during the Saturday night party.

“We were dancing and next thing, Emmanuel was like, ‘can I kiss you?’ I told him, ‘If you want to chop slap, go ahead.” Saskay said.

She also added that she feels that Emmanuel’s nature is to joke around and Angel agreed to it.

