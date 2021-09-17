Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Ycee — Aunty Lovina ft. Patoranking
Ycee — Aunty Lovina ft. Patoranking



  • 17/09/2021 08:59:00
YCee partners with Patoranking to release a new single “Aunty Lovina”.

The new single is off his “Love Drunk” EP.

It’s also and afro-pop genre which was produced by C-Tea.

Listen and enjoy.

