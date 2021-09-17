Home | Showtime | Celebrities | #BBNaija: Angel isn’t real, she is a clout chaser – Whitemoney

Big Brother Naija #ShineYaEye housemate, Whitemoney, has commented that Angel is not being herself and does things because of clout.

Whitemoney stated this on Friday 17ths as he discussed with his deputy Head of House Queen at the HOH exclusive room.

Speaking about Angel, he said, “Basically, she does things for clout. I’ve told her before. I said, ‘Angel, this is not you. Most of the things you do are not you. You just do it for clout. You just do it to get noticed.’

“You talk most times and you look at the camera to know whether it’s looking at you. When it’s looking at you, you add more energy. Most of the things you just do, you know what you’re doing.” Whitemoney added

According to Whitemoney, Angel laughed and told him that it was a game and everybody is playing the game.

Queen then replied saying, “It’s not her fault. She’s not used to it. Everybody is used to it but she is not.”

Since the start of the show where Angel cuddled with Sammie on the first night, Angel has been marked with some activities that have got people talking, both inside and outside the show.

Recently, Angel also raised her clothes in front of Whitemoney and Queen which reveal her private part, an action that erupted mixed reactions from fans.

