BBNaija: Fans reactions as Whitemoney goes unclad while on camera in the Big Brother house

The fans of Big Brother Naija have reacted to a video of BBNaija’s housemate, Whitemoney going unclad while on live TV.

In the video, Whitemoney could be spotted unclad at the lower region of his body before putting on his trouser during lights out.

Recall that Whitemoney had tagged Angel a marketer after she displayed her hairy private part on live TV. With the emergence of a similar clip, viewers have insisted that Whitemoney displayed an act he condemned.

See the link to the video below:

View the fans reactions below;

