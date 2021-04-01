Home | Showtime | Celebrities | 2Baba Indirectly Throws Shade At Nigerian Politician Fani Kayode

Veteran musician, 2baba threw shade at Nigerian politicians after FFK was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari as a new party member.

Yesterday, The former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode formally joined the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

According to him, he was led by the Spirit of God to join APC and help fight for the unity of the country, adding that he was against anything that would cause the disintegration of Nigeria.

Nigerians wasted no time to drag him for being two faced.

Reacting to the news, 2baba went on Instagram to condemn FFK’s decision and the Nigeria government. He posted a video asking AY Makun if he had heard the gist. According to him, APC and PDP are using Nigerians to catch cruise after they merged yesterday.

Throwing shades, 2baba wrote that some politicians have no shame ,integrity, dignity or principles. He didn’t drop names, but he said they will surely pay for their crimes one day.

