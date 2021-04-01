Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Burna Boy’s ‘Ye’ Certified Gold in The UK | SEE DETAILS

Burna Boy‘s 2018 hit song Ye has been awarded a Gold Certification in the United Kingdom (UK) by the BRITs Award organizers. The BRITs announced Ye‘s gold status via a post on their Twitter page on Friday, the 17th of September 2021.

Ye was released as part of Burna Boy’s 2018 album, Outside which signaled his first real foray into international waters. Ye grew really big, attracting the attention of the world. It was not long before he got a Grammy nomination for his next album, African Giant before securing Diddy as lead producer on his 2020 Grammy award-winning album, Twice as Tall.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities

Loading...