Burna Boy Declares: “No Albums Till Further Notice” | See full details below

Grammy Award winning Superstar Damini Ogulu also known as Burna Boy has decided not to put out an album till further notice.

It would be recalled that anticipation was high in August as that was the month thought to be reserved for a follow up Album to his Grammy Award win.

While there has been a resounding deafening silence as regards the album release, Burna Boy put out statements on his Instagram story regarding an album and it was captured in this tweet below:

Most fans have concluded that this might be a ploy to build momentum for an actual release. However, we’ll have to wait and Shee what the man on a spaceship will do in future.