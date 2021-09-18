Home | Showtime | Celebrities | I will keep learning, 2Baba writes Annie Idibia amidst marital controversy

2Baba and Annie Idibia.

Amidst marital controversy, legendary Nigerian singer 2Baba, writes his wife Annie Idibia to say he is not perfect but will keep learning.

This comes at the heels of various controversial statements made by his younger brother and his wife.

Both parties were at loggerheads as the media space had a field day, listening to both parties.

It all started when Annie accused her man of cheating. It then graduated to where she was accused of being diabolical and having help from her mother.

The entire rancor went on as 2Baba kept mum. He finally spoke and asked the media and fans to give them a chance to fix issues.

Meanwhile, he took to Instagram to write a short note. He posted a photo of himself and Annie and captioned it.

“I know I’m not without mistakes neither I’m I perfect but we keep learning and working and striving to become the best version of ourselves. It is well. HAPPY NEW YEAR TO ME. MAY THE ALMIGHTY GUIDE ALL OF US AND PROTECT OUR HOMES.

#ONELOVERELIGION #GRATEFUL #WARRIORS #UNWASHTHEBRAINWASH,” 2Baba wrote.

See post below.

