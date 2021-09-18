Home | Showtime | Celebrities | #BBNaija: All this extra kissing, touching that you do is a stupid act – Whitemoney to Queen

Big Brother Naija #ShineYaEye housemate, Whitemoney, has advised Queen against her extra kissing and other extreme activities, calling them a stupid act.

After the customary Friday night Jacuzzi party, Whitemoney went on to advise Queen following some of her intimate activities with Cross.

According to Whitemoney, such an act is a stupid act and can stop her from attaining her political ambition, a goal she had earlier discussed with him.

“From the things you’ve told me, I’m trying to protect you because things like this can scatter those kinds of things. You don’t want to be a candidate that is known for misbehaving when she’s in a certain kind of level,” Whitemoney commented.

He continued, “I’ve seen some people lose government positions because of some things.”

Queen replied, “In this house. I’ve not done anything stupid. If I wanted to do something stupid, I’d have done something with Boma.”

“That’s what you’ll say. See, those extra kissing, pressing, and all those things is a stupid act. I promise you, it is. For those things you want to do? It is,” Whitemoney added.

Referring to her political ambition, Whitemoney added, “Except you don’t wanna do that thing full time because it’s a very stupid act, trust me.”

