M.I Abaga & Jesse Jagz To Headline ‘Incredible Music’ Lagos Concert In December

iconic Nigerian rappers, songwriters and performers Jude M.I Abaga and Jesse Jagz Abaga have announced their Lagos concert coming up in December.

The brothers, M.I and Jesse Jagz, popularly as integral parts of the now defunct Choc Boiz, are set to make a comeback on stage together in what might be the biggest Nigerian hip-hop show of the year.

The concert scheduled to happen on December 21st and 22nd 2021, at the Jude Abaga-owned CCX lounge in Victoria Island Lagos, is the fans for the first time on a very long time will see M.I and Jesse Jagz perform together in an headline show.

Announcing M.I, the concert, which was tagged “The Incredible Music Festival” today, November 17, 2021, M.I. Abaga gave details of the concert. According to the rapper, the concert has been due for the longest time. He wrote:

Me & the broski! it’s been too long @jessejagz Let’s give them the show of their lifetime!!! god energy only!

It seems to be the season of reconciliation of brothers. We can’t wait

