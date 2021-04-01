Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Davido makes over N40m after challenge to friends

DMW’s Davido, made over N40m from his friends.

I’m a trending video, the singer Halle edged his friends to send him a million each. Since they popular tag themselves as the “30 Billion Gang”, his friends came through.

He shared a screen shot of his account which had over N42m from the donations made by his friends.

He captioned the post saying he was speechless and also placing crying emoji’s.

See tweet below.

