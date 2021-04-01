Davido makes over N40m after challenge to friends
DMW’s Davido, made over N40m from his friends.
I’m a trending video, the singer Halle edged his friends to send him a million each. Since they popular tag themselves as the “30 Billion Gang”, his friends came through.
He shared a screen shot of his account which had over N42m from the donations made by his friends.
He captioned the post saying he was speechless and also placing crying emoji’s.
