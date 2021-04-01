After reuniting, Davido bills the P-Square brothers
As fans celebrate Peter and Paul Okoye’s reunion, Davido has billed them to send their part of the N1 million.
Davido has started a challenge that will cause some frenzy in the country and abroad.
So the DMW chief decided to bill his friends to send him a million each. Since they are tagged the ’30BG gang’, they turned up.
As we speak, the singer has amassed over N130m so far and counting.
In a short video, OBO called out Jude, Peter and Paul Okoye, to send their part as they have reconciled.
Watch clip below.
