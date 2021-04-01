Home | Showtime | Celebrities | After reuniting, Davido bills the P-Square brothers
After reuniting, Davido bills the P-Square brothers



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 7 hours 16 minutes ago
alt

As fans celebrate Peter and Paul Okoye’s reunion, Davido has billed them to send their part of the N1 million.

Davido has started a challenge that will cause some frenzy in the country and abroad.

So the DMW chief decided to bill his friends to send him a million each. Since they are tagged the ’30BG gang’, they turned up.

As we speak, the singer has amassed over N130m so far and counting.

In a short video, OBO called out Jude, Peter and Paul Okoye, to send their part as they have reconciled.

Watch clip below.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

