After reuniting, Davido bills the P-Square brothers

As fans celebrate Peter and Paul Okoye’s reunion, Davido has billed them to send their part of the N1 million.

Davido has started a challenge that will cause some frenzy in the country and abroad.

So the DMW chief decided to bill his friends to send him a million each. Since they are tagged the ’30BG gang’, they turned up.

As we speak, the singer has amassed over N130m so far and counting.

In a short video, OBO called out Jude, Peter and Paul Okoye, to send their part as they have reconciled.

Watch clip below.

