Snippet: Davido has a new track ‘Champion Sound’ feat. Focalistic
- 7 hours 54 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
While his account at Wema Bank is getting fatter by the second, multiple award-winning singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has decided to share a snippet of his unreleased track with South African singer, Focalistic.
This isn’t the first time the duo will bless music lovers with a track as they did justice to their previously released banger titled “Ke Star (remix)” which was produced by South African producer, Vigro Deep.
This sure looks like a promising record for the Yuletide season already.
Watch and anticipate.
