P-Square brothers reunite with a ‘warm hug’ | See Video



alt

The rumors have proven true as the famous duo, P-Square, surely have settled the rift between them.

A few days back, JAGUDA reported that both brothers had followed themselves on Instagram.

This was giving a signal that the brothers could be settling their differences. However, it is yet unclear if they would be working together, but lets take the baby steps yeah?

In a recent video making the rounds, the brothers were seen hugging each other with a very ‘warm hug’.

In was clear that people around them were happy as they both smiled at each other.

The duo started their career in 2003 but separated in 2017. Independent parties and music counterparts had tried to settle the duo but with little progress.

They’ve been releasing songs independently and so far so good, they’ve had a couple of good songs that have rocked the airways.

Watch clip below.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development.

