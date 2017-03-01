Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Don Jazzy wants a slice of this ‘millions’ | See his tweet
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 hours 10 minutes ago
In the spirit of giving and gifting millions, Mavin Records CEO Don Jazzy, maybe wanting a slice of the ‘millions’.

After seeing how much music counterpart Davido had amassed, Don Jazzy took to Twitter to say his birthday is five days after Davido’s.

Davido has received over N130m from fans and, friends. As we speak, his account is heavily pregnant as more alerts promise to come in.

“My byday is 5 days after @davido’s own o. Nov 26th. I can’t shout,” Mr Jazzy wrote.

My byday is 5 days after @davido’s own o. Nov 26th. I can’t shout. ????????‍♂️????????‍♂️????????‍♂️

— I AM A MAVIN (@DONJAZZY) November 17, 2021

Meanwhile, fans are already willing to make the ‘dorime’ come hard on Don Jazzy. Certain fans have asked what he wants as they will deliver.

See some reactions below.

This one go loud pass o. We will come over.

— Mo-Mo???? (@Morris_Monye) November 17, 2021

@Donjazzy please drop your vbank account detail let me send you 5k, nothing is too small. You have over tried. When i can afford to dash out 1m, I will still dash you.

— Eezzi. A (@eezzibillions) November 17, 2021
alt

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

