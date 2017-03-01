Don Jazzy wants a slice of this ‘millions’ | See his tweet
In the spirit of giving and gifting millions, Mavin Records CEO Don Jazzy, maybe wanting a slice of the ‘millions’.
After seeing how much music counterpart Davido had amassed, Don Jazzy took to Twitter to say his birthday is five days after Davido’s.
Davido has received over N130m from fans and, friends. As we speak, his account is heavily pregnant as more alerts promise to come in.
“My byday is 5 days after @davido’s own o. Nov 26th. I can’t shout,” Mr Jazzy wrote.
Meanwhile, fans are already willing to make the ‘dorime’ come hard on Don Jazzy. Certain fans have asked what he wants as they will deliver.
See some reactions below.
