TRENDING: Reactions worldwide as Davido garners over N130m in new challenge

Nigerians home and abroad have continued to throw in their reactions as DMW chief Davido, has amassed ‘some serious money’ in less than 24 hours.

In a viral video, he called on all his guys to turn up and pay a million naira each.

As he posted an account number, he amassed over N20m in just two hours. The credit alerts kept coming as the singer kept updating his fans on how fat his account had grown.

As we speak, Davido’s last update was a whooping N130m.

Fans have continued to react. Follow some reactions below.

I can’t believe that this is ordinary ???????? @davido — DONT MESS WITH 30BG???????? (@30BG_Wrldwide) November 17, 2021

Uhmmm you’re disturbing my mental health.

???? — Artemis ???? (@CaviarPurple) November 17, 2021

If Davido doesn't reach 200M in the next 1 hour, I may have to step in ???????? — Rinu Oduala ???????? (@SavvyRinu) November 17, 2021

I sent 500k to Davido.

I still have 200k to share. — My Deen My Swag ???? (@AM_Saleeem) November 17, 2021

Only one Davido in the world ???? — Zen Magazine Africa (@zenmagafrica) November 17, 2021

I believe say wey Nengi don see money wey Baba don make today eye go deh turn here o because her account don lean for that transfer ???? — Nina Wright (@nina_ffx) November 17, 2021