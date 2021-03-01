TRENDING: Reactions worldwide as Davido garners over N130m in new challenge
Nigerians home and abroad have continued to throw in their reactions as DMW chief Davido, has amassed ‘some serious money’ in less than 24 hours.
In a viral video, he called on all his guys to turn up and pay a million naira each.
As he posted an account number, he amassed over N20m in just two hours. The credit alerts kept coming as the singer kept updating his fans on how fat his account had grown.
As we speak, Davido’s last update was a whooping N130m.
Fans have continued to react. Follow some reactions below.
