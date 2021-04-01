Davido receives N1.6m from random fan in Dubai
- 9 hours 32 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
In the spirit of gifting Davido money, a random fan has dashed the DMW lead man N1.6m as his contribution.
Davido had earlier, challenged his guys to send in a million naira each since they are famously tagged “30BG”.
In less that two hours, the IF singer garnered more than twenty million naira.
In the heat of the challenge, a certain fan decided to do his part.
Watch clip below.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles