Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Davido receives N1.6m from random fan in Dubai

In the spirit of gifting Davido money, a random fan has dashed the DMW lead man N1.6m as his contribution.

Davido had earlier, challenged his guys to send in a million naira each since they are famously tagged “30BG”.

In less that two hours, the IF singer garnered more than twenty million naira.

In the heat of the challenge, a certain fan decided to do his part.

Watch clip below.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities