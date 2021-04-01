Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Ms Banks – Party ft. Naira Marley

Nigerian-British music act, Thyra Oji, professionally known as Ms Banks comes through with the official music video for her single titled ‘Party‘ featuring Naira Marley.

The track was produced by prolific Nigerian record producer, Rexxie while the video was directed by Dalia Dias.

Check on the video below and enjoy.

[embedded content]

