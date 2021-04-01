Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Ms Banks – Party ft. Naira Marley
VIDEO: Ms Banks – Party ft. Naira Marley
- 11 hours 57 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Nigerian-British music act, Thyra Oji, professionally known as Ms Banks comes through with the official music video for her single titled ‘Party‘ featuring Naira Marley.
The track was produced by prolific Nigerian record producer, Rexxie while the video was directed by Dalia Dias.
Check on the video below and enjoy.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 140