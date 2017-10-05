“Inspector General Of Police, Ibrahim Idris Slept With Two Female Police Officers And Impregnated One” – Senator Misau Alleges
- 05/10/2017 03:07:00
- 1
- 0
The senator representing Bauchi central senatorial district in the Senate, Senator Hamman Misau, has made some startling revelation as he accused the Inspector general of Police, Idris K. Ibrahim, of alleging having an illicit affair with two serving female police officers.
Misau, who stated that he was being attacked by the IG because he exposed the corrupt activities going on in the police , went further saying that the IG was involved in extra-marital affairs with two serving female police officers namely, Amina and Esther.
In his words;
“Mr President, distinguished colleagues, instead of the IGP to address the issues I raised in my capacity as the Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he was busy attacking me.
The IGP has been in sexual relationship with two female serving Police officers, that is one Amina and Esther. He impregnated Amina and did a wedding secretly in Kaduna.
As a former Police officer, I can say authoritatively that it is wrong for an officer to have a relationship with female Police officer because of the nature of that work.”
Hamman further stated that the manner in which the promotion of police officers were being handled by IG Idris Ibrahim was corrupt, adding that officers paid as high as N500,000 to get promoted.
He also asked the Senate to investigate occurrences where powerful individuals in the country would have up to 30 police officers guarding them, whereas commoners do not have police around them.
