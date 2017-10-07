Home | Headlines | Buhari Made a Private Promise to Me That He'll Address Agitations in Southeast - Governor Umahi
Buhari Made a Private Promise to Me That He'll Address Agitations in Southeast - Governor Umahi



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 07/10/2017 06:10:00
President Muhammadu Buhari
- The president has promised to address all agitations in the southeast

- This was made know by the Ebonyi state governor, David Umahi

- Umahi said President Muhammadu Buhari made the promise to him in New York during the last United Nations meeting

The Ebonyi state governor, David Umahi, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to address the agitations by the people of the southeast region.

The governor said the president assured him that all agitations in the region will be addressed while they were in New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

Speaking in an interview with The Sun on Friday, October 6, Umahi who is also the chairman of the South East Governors' Forum said he had a private discussion with President Buhari on the ongoing agitations in the southeast.

He said: “I had private discussion with Mr. President in New York and I want to assure the South-Easterners that the President will address all our problems."

The governor assured that Nigeria will come out of its current challenges stronger.

"It is only in the southeast that you see petitions that they are piling in the EFCC. Everything is now about politics and we left our hard work for politics.

“I want to thank the Governors of South-East and the North for their efforts in ending the ugly incident that occurred recently. Let me assure Nigerians that Mr. President has heard you and he is going to address all the issues raised.

“There is no need to continue insulting our leaders and abusing other tribes. No need trying to pose danger to the existence of our people. We are not untrustworthy people. We are very, very trustworthy. We are hardworking and well cultured people and so, we have made our points," Umahi said.

Onlinenigeria.com earlier reported that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, renamed the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Indigenous People of Brighter Nigeria (IPOBN).

The Ooni while visiting the governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu, said the IPOB and its members are not terrorists.

He also said the youths agitating for Biafra are justified in seeking for justice and equity.


