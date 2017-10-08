Home | Headlines | Fani-Kayode - $30 Billion has gone missing under Buhari’s government
Former US Ambassador Describes Patience Jonathan As Arrogant And Flamboyant
Man Beaten To Death Over A Tuber Of Yam, Meanwhile Those Stealing Billions Are Walking Free

Fani-Kayode - $30 Billion has gone missing under Buhari’s government



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 08/10/2017 15:53:00
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Fani-Kayode - $30 Billion has gone missing under Buhari’s government Femi Fani-kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-kayode has said that never in the history of Nigeria has any government official stole.

Fani-Kayode in a series of tweets on Sunday alleged that about $30 billion has gone missing under President Muhammadu Buhari.

 


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Headlines Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles
Loading...

Related Article

Governor Rochas Okorocha swears in sister as Happiness commissioner

Governor Rochas Okorocha swears in sister as Happiness commissioner

Yewande Oyediran, Female Lawyer Gets 7 Years For Killing Her Husband

Yewande Oyediran, Female Lawyer Gets 7 Years For Killing Her Husband

Nigerian pastor dies during intercourse with teenager

Nigerian pastor dies during intercourse with teenager

Latest Nigeria News