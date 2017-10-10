Home | Headlines | Hundreds of Nigerian Policemen Protest Unpaid Salaries
How Govt Can Accelerate Self-sufficiency in Sugar by 2021 — GMD Dangote Sugar
We’re Ready To Die in 2019, Says Wike

Hundreds of Nigerian Policemen Protest Unpaid Salaries



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 10/10/2017 01:48:00
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Hundreds of Nigerian Policemen Protest Unpaid Salaries File Photo
Hundreds of policemen on Monday staged a peaceful protest over non-payment of two months’ salaries in Kaduna, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

NAN learnt that over 700 of the policemen had not been paid their August and September salaries, while more than 5,000 were being underpaid.

The policemen, cutting across all ranks, gathered in front of the Salaries Office at the State Police Command Headquarters, lamenting that it was not easy to operate without salaries.

They appealed to the police authorities to rectify the problem to save them from further hardship.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Agyole Abeh, who addressed the protesting policemen, absolved the police authorities of blame, attributing the delay in payment to the Federal Ministry of Finance’s IPPS office.

He appealed for restraint and advised those affected to channel their grievances through the right channel.

“We are not happy with the situation; but what government is doing is to check ghost workers and restore sanity to the financial system,” Abeh said.


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Headlines Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles
Loading...

Related Article

Governor Rochas Okorocha swears in sister as Happiness commissioner

Governor Rochas Okorocha swears in sister as Happiness commissioner

Yewande Oyediran, Female Lawyer Gets 7 Years For Killing Her Husband

Yewande Oyediran, Female Lawyer Gets 7 Years For Killing Her Husband

Nigerian pastor dies during intercourse with teenager

Nigerian pastor dies during intercourse with teenager

Latest Nigeria News