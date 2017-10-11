NNPC Boss Reveals How President Buhari Approved N640 Billion Oil Contracts From His Sick Bed in London
- The GMD states that during the time the president was supposedly on his sickbed and not exercising presidential powers, he actually did
- Ibe Kachikwu and Baru meet to discuss the future of the country’s petroleum industry
The group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru, has said President Muhammadu Buhari granted approvals for oil deals to the government oil firm during the time he was on his sick bed in London.
The disclosure by Baru was made when he responded to the allegations made by the minister of state for petroleum resources, Ibe Kachikwu, over the unilateral award of hefty oil and gas contracts totaling about $25 billion by NNPC boss.
Baru in a statement on Monday, October 9, stated that the president still approved contracts at the corporation when he had relinquished presidential powers to his vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, Premium Times reports.
The NNPC boss said Buhari approved at least two separate oil contracts on July 10 and July 31 worth $1 billion and $780 million, respectively.
He said during the time Buhari was supposedly on his sickbed and not exercising presidential powers, the president exercised the powers by granting approvals for NNPC joint venture contracts.
When Premium Times contacted Ndu Ughamadu, spokesperson for the NNPC about the legal implication of Buhari exercising presidential powers even when he had relinquished same in accordance with the constitution, the spokesperson said what mattered was that a presidential approval was given.
“Presidential approval is presidential approval,” Ughamadu insisted.
Meanwhile, the minister of state of petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu and the group managing director of the NNPC, Maikanti Baru met to discuss the future of the country’s petroleum industry.
The duo had been involved in a public debacle following a leaked memo written by the minister in which he accused Baru of insubordination.
Vanguard reports that they met on Tuesday, October 10 at the ongoing Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja, at the Energy Policy Committee breakout session.
Baru was already at the session when Kachikwu walked in and the former stood up to chat with the minister.
It was reported that they discussed how the country oil sector can be pushed forward noting that there was so much opportunities in it.
