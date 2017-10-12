Home | Headlines | Vice President’s Office Keeps Mum as NNPC Claims Osinbajo Allegedly Gave Approval for N640 Billion Contract
Vice President’s Office Keeps Mum as NNPC Claims Osinbajo Allegedly Gave Approval for N640 Billion Contract



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 12/10/2017 03:24:00
Vice President’s Office Keeps Mum as NNPC Claims Osinbajo Allegedly Gave Approval for N640 Billion Contract File Photo
- NNPC allegedly claims that the approval it received for two oil contracts worth N640 billion was given by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

- The agency reportedly said the contracts were signed on dates Buhari was on medical leave and Osinbajo was acting as president

The office of the vice president has been quiet following claims that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said that the presidential approvals it received for two oil contracts worth N640 billion were granted by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during his time as acting president.

According to Premium Times, Ndu Ughamadu, the spokesperson for the NNPC on Wednesday, October 11, said the “Acting President Yemi Osinbajo gave the approval.”

However Osinbajo’s office could not confirm or counter the claim made by the NNPC despite several requests.

Kachikwu in the August 30 memo, said the NNPC boss Maikanti Baru awarded up to $25 billion in oil contracts under different guises without recourse to NNPC board or himself as its chairman.

The agency also listed some contracts that received presidential approvals between September 2015 and July 2017.

The statement said NNPC received presidential approvals for two oil contracts on July 10 and July 31 worth $1 billion and $780 million, respectively.

The timeline indicated that the contracts were signed on dates Buhari was on medical leave in London and Osinbajo was acting as president in line with the Constitution.

Kachikwu in his memo to President Buhari, also stated that when the president was unwell in London for several months between May and August, Baru tried to get direct approval from Acting President Osinbajo for some personnel changes at the NNPC.

In a previous report by Onlinenigeria.com, the group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru, said President Muhammadu Buhari granted approvals for oil deals to the government oil firm during the time he was on his sick bed in London.

The disclosure by Baru was made when he responded to the allegations made by the minister of state for petroleum resources, Ibe Kachikwu, over the unilateral award of hefty oil and gas contracts totaling about $25 billion by NNPC boss.


Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

