Residents Protest, Insist on Pre-paid Meters or No Payment
- 14/10/2017 00:42:00
- 1
- 0
…We’ve not abandoned consumers, Electricity coy replies
Residents of Okunola community in Mosan/Okunola Local Council Development Area of Lagos State have vowed to resist outrageous bills and called on the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company, IEDC, to install pre-paid meters in their homes without further delay.
Protesting against what they described as “Crazy bills,” residents under the aegis of Duro-Olaleru Crescent Community Youth Development Association said they will resist outrageous bills without regular power supply.
A community leader, Joshua Faboye said the community had resolved not to pay electricity bills without pre-paid meter. “We are fed up with the system; if there is no power supply we are still made to pay bills for what we did not use.
We pay N750 as service charge and the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has said if they didn’t install meter they should not distribute bill but the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IEDC) did not comply”.
Another resident of the community, Mr Olu Toyin said: “Ever since the electricity company was privatized we have not seen the best of them. Where I live they distributed prepaid meters from Iyana Ipaja, Egbeda and Alabata Streets; they stopped there and jumped to Okunola and Abule Odu to distribute the prepaid meters. We have gone to their office to complain without any positive outcome till date.
“They bring crazy bills like N20,000 and N50,000. There is even a house that was billed up to N1million which we all know is not possible because they are not running any factory there. In my house, I paid a sum of N10,000 every month , we are pleading to them to bring the prepaid meter so we can pay for what we consume”.
Contacted, the spokesman of IEDC, Felix Ofolue said the installation of pre-paid meters was being done in phases because of paucity of fund arising from the adverse economic situation of the country, which has affected operations of the company.
According to him, ‘’with regards to the provision of pre-paid meters, we have not abandoned consumers. The issue of pre-paid meters is a general problem across the country where other electricity distribution companies are operating.
The issue is compounded by the economic problems confronting the country which also affected the procurement of the meters. However, even if we have the resources to procure meters in large quantity we still have to factor in technical personnel that would install them.
‘’However, what we’ve been doing is to install the meters in phases. We have provided the meters in some communities including Idimu and Government Reservation Area (G.R.A) Ikeja among others and we are still installing in other places. To this end, I want to urge the people to be patient with us as we would surely get to their area.
He added: ‘’On the issue of crazy bills, we have installed a metering device in our transformers through which we monitor the electricity supplied and consumption in communities and the billing is based on what is supplied. The only problem is that of electricity thieves whose activities rub off on genuine consumers, hence, we are appealing to consumers to assist us in identifying these electricity thieves not for prosecution but for us to properly bill them so that the issue of crazy bill can be solved.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Headlines
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- Nigerian British Councillor, Chika Amadi Suspended by Labour Party for Anti-gay Comments...See Details
- Heartbreaking: Woman Spotted Half-N*ked in Public Begging for Help After Losing 4 Kids in Kerosene Explosion
- Drama At A Funeral Ground As Drunken Friends Stop Pastor From Preaching Because Its Against Their Believe
- Horror: 9 Soldiers Currently Feared Dead in Borno As Boko Haram Attacks Oil Workers
- Breaking: Cultists On Rampage,15 Feared Dead In Rivers
- TOUCHING! Meet The 'Okada Man' Who Has No Fingers On His Hands (Photos)
- SAD!Pregnant Woman Dies, Daughter Husband Injured In Car Crash
- Fatal Accident Along Benin Highway Leaves 20 Dead (Photos)
- Ghastly Accident At Ikeja-Along This Morning (Photo)
- SAD! Naked Corpses Of Rape Victims Dumped In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Photos)
- Top 5 Deadliest Bank Robberies Across Nigeria In 2015 (Photos)
- Notorious Armed Robbers Police Arrested In Port Harcourt (Photo)
- SAD: Vehicle Crushes 4 Year Old Girl In Mother’s Shop In Lagos
- Cult Members Kill 2 Traders Over Toll
- Ooni of Ife’s Coronation Ceremony Begins (Photos)
- Prostitution In Nigeria: 3500 Male Sex Workers Discovered In Abuja
- Deplorable State Of Nigerians Deported From The UK
- Murtala Muhammed’s Uncle, Magajin Garin Kano, Dies At 98
- Funny! Driver Fakes Own Death To Evade Fine In Calabar (Photo)
- Little Girl, Kehinde Adebiyi Suffering From Cancer Needs Your Help
- Port Harcourt As Residents Dig Up Frozen Chicken Buried By Custom Officials
- Wickedness! New-Born Baby Found In A Bush In Ilorin (Graphic Photos)
- Police Shoots Bus Driver Dead At FESTAC/Mile 2 Road, Lagos (Video)
- I Have Forgiven My Critics - Ooni Of Ife-Elect, Adeyeye Ogunwusi
- Student Shot Dead By Alleged Cultists At Imo State University Yesterday
- Woman Gives Birth To A 'Mystery Baby' In Lagos (Photos)
- Touching! One Legged Man Washing A Car While Balancing On A Stick (Video)
- OMG! See The Long Snake Found In A Nigerian Student's Locker (Photos)
- Military Pilot Who Died In Yola Plane Crash Buried (Photos)
- Alarming! Number Of People Boko Haram Has Abducted Since 2012
- Amazing! Ogun State Government To Pay All Medical Bills Of Cancer Patients In the State
- Horrible! Car Rams Into Trailer In Kwara State (Photos)
- Fatal Accident Along Abuja Expressway, Passengers Feared Dead (Photos)
- Caught In The Act! See What A Soldier Did To A Civilian At Oshodi Area Of Lagos (Photos)
- Kuje Bombings: The Day After The Bomb Blast
- Local Community Traditional Deity Tree Kills 3 In Enugu
- Floods Wash Snakes Into Plateau Community
- Sad! Gunmen Kill Bricklayer Working To Pay For Father’s Treatment
- OMG!! Woman Borrows Twins To Defraud Ex-Commissioner
- Shocking!! I Raped 11 Year Old Girl Purely For Money Rituals - Baba Mohammed