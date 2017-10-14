I am Satisfied With The Mutually Beneficial Cooperation Between Nigeria and China - Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed delight at the mutually beneficial cooperation that exists between Nigeria and China.
In a statement on Saturday, October 14, by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, the president congratulated China for "becoming an indispensable force in the comity of nations."
The congratulatory message was contained letter Buhari sent to President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China, on the occasion of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).
The letter read in part: "On behalf of the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I have the pleasure to send our warmest congratulations to you and through you to all the 2287 delegates and the 89 million party members on the auspicious occasion of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.
"It is my firm belief that the 19th National Congress of CPC will be a new starting point in the history of China, and it will usher in a new period of great accomplishment for your Party and the nation.
"The leadership of CPC is understood to be the defining feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics. China has made remarkable progress under the leadership of CPC and remains an inspiration to developing countries and the whole world. In the past 30 years and more, over 700 million Chinese have been lifted out of poverty, creating a Chinese miracle in the history of poverty reduction.
"As you often say, 'Empty talk harms the country, while hard work makes it flourish.' Under the strong and focused leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Your Excellency as its core, the CPC has continuously guided the Chinese people to achieve the Two Centenary Goals and realize the Chinese Dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, while China is becoming an indispensable force in the comity of nations. Indeed, I am satisfied with the mutually beneficial cooperation between Nigeria and China.
"While expecting the delivery of policy guidelines and framework for China's development and foreign relations in the next 5 years and beyond, and the election of a new CPC Central Committee, we wish the 19th National Congress of the CPC a complete success."
Some months ago, Onlinenigeria.com reported that the Chinese foreign minister promised that the country is investing $40 billion as part of the plan to deepen relationship with Nigeria.
He made the comment during a press briefing with his Nigerian counterpart, Geoffrey Onyeama, adding that this money was in addition to $22 billion projects already invested.
