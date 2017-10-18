Fraudsters Using My Name to Extort Money From Governors, Ministers – Magu
Exposing how they operate, Magu disclosed that those con men writes invitation letters to political office holders informing them that they were under probe.
Magu, who raised the alarm in a Facebook post on Tuesday, consequently warned political office holders to be watchful so as not to fall victims.
The anti-graft agency while dissociating itself from such letters, insisted that Magu had neither written nor mandated anyone to write any invitation letter to any state governor because they belonged to the category of officials that enjoy constitutional immunity from criminal prosecution while in office.
The post reads, “For the umpteenth time, the EFCC is constrained to alert the public to the activities of fraudsters who have been extorting money from prominent office holders, including sitting governors, ministers, and national chairmen of leading political parties, using the name of Ibrahim Magu, the acting chairman of the commission.
“Members of these criminal gangs, from available information, have been writing invitation letters to some politically-exposed persons on the pretext that such communication emanated from the office of the acting chairman of the EFCC.
“The commission has had cause to issue public disclaimers of such fraudulent letters, still the criminals are undeterred. The situation is made worse by the fact that not all recipients of such fraudulent invites had the courage to seek clarification.
“The commission urges this category of public officers to be circumspect and verify the authenticity any supposed invitation from the acting chairman of the EFCC in order not to be ensnared by fraudsters.
“Also, there have been instances in the past in which fraudsters cloned the email and Facebook accounts of the EFCC chairman and were sending messages demanding bribes from unsuspecting members of the public.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Headlines
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- Nigerian British Councillor, Chika Amadi Suspended by Labour Party for Anti-gay Comments...See Details
- Heartbreaking: Woman Spotted Half-N*ked in Public Begging for Help After Losing 4 Kids in Kerosene Explosion
- Drama At A Funeral Ground As Drunken Friends Stop Pastor From Preaching Because Its Against Their Believe
- Horror: 9 Soldiers Currently Feared Dead in Borno As Boko Haram Attacks Oil Workers
- Breaking: Cultists On Rampage,15 Feared Dead In Rivers
- TOUCHING! Meet The 'Okada Man' Who Has No Fingers On His Hands (Photos)
- SAD!Pregnant Woman Dies, Daughter Husband Injured In Car Crash
- Fatal Accident Along Benin Highway Leaves 20 Dead (Photos)
- Ghastly Accident At Ikeja-Along This Morning (Photo)
- SAD! Naked Corpses Of Rape Victims Dumped In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Photos)
- Top 5 Deadliest Bank Robberies Across Nigeria In 2015 (Photos)
- Notorious Armed Robbers Police Arrested In Port Harcourt (Photo)
- SAD: Vehicle Crushes 4 Year Old Girl In Mother’s Shop In Lagos
- Cult Members Kill 2 Traders Over Toll
- Ooni of Ife’s Coronation Ceremony Begins (Photos)
- Prostitution In Nigeria: 3500 Male Sex Workers Discovered In Abuja
- Deplorable State Of Nigerians Deported From The UK
- Murtala Muhammed’s Uncle, Magajin Garin Kano, Dies At 98
- Funny! Driver Fakes Own Death To Evade Fine In Calabar (Photo)
- Little Girl, Kehinde Adebiyi Suffering From Cancer Needs Your Help
- Port Harcourt As Residents Dig Up Frozen Chicken Buried By Custom Officials
- Wickedness! New-Born Baby Found In A Bush In Ilorin (Graphic Photos)
- Police Shoots Bus Driver Dead At FESTAC/Mile 2 Road, Lagos (Video)
- I Have Forgiven My Critics - Ooni Of Ife-Elect, Adeyeye Ogunwusi
- Student Shot Dead By Alleged Cultists At Imo State University Yesterday
- Woman Gives Birth To A 'Mystery Baby' In Lagos (Photos)
- Touching! One Legged Man Washing A Car While Balancing On A Stick (Video)
- OMG! See The Long Snake Found In A Nigerian Student's Locker (Photos)
- Military Pilot Who Died In Yola Plane Crash Buried (Photos)
- Alarming! Number Of People Boko Haram Has Abducted Since 2012
- Amazing! Ogun State Government To Pay All Medical Bills Of Cancer Patients In the State
- Horrible! Car Rams Into Trailer In Kwara State (Photos)
- Fatal Accident Along Abuja Expressway, Passengers Feared Dead (Photos)
- Caught In The Act! See What A Soldier Did To A Civilian At Oshodi Area Of Lagos (Photos)
- Kuje Bombings: The Day After The Bomb Blast
- Local Community Traditional Deity Tree Kills 3 In Enugu
- Floods Wash Snakes Into Plateau Community
- Sad! Gunmen Kill Bricklayer Working To Pay For Father’s Treatment
- OMG!! Woman Borrows Twins To Defraud Ex-Commissioner
- Shocking!! I Raped 11 Year Old Girl Purely For Money Rituals - Baba Mohammed