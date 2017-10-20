Home | Headlines | Medicine After Death - MASSOB Blasts Buhari Over Decision to Pay Pensions to Individuals Who Served in Defunct Biafran Police Force

- MASSOB has reacted to President’s Buhari’s decision to pay the pensions of police officers who served under the defunct Biafran police, describing the move as ‘medicine after death’

- The pro-Biafra group stated that the time for negotiation is over, stressing that Igbo people and Biafrans cannot be bought over with money

- MASSOB declared that President Buhari and the chief of army staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Burutai, must face criminal charges for their involvement in what they described as the genocide committed against Ndi Igbo

Pro-Biafra group, Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign state of Biafra (MASSOB), has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to approve payment of pension to police officers who served under the defunct Biafran police during the 1967-70 Civil War.

According to reports, the group made its position known in a statement released by Samuel Edeson, its national director of publicity, on Thursday, October 20.

Onlinenigeria.com notes that the group described the president’s decision as ‘medicine after death’ and chided Buhari for using the gesture as a means to placate Igbo people for what they referred to as the atrocities committed against them by his administration.

The statement read: “‎The directive that ex- Biafra policemen should be paid is medicine after death.

“For forty seven years after the civil war, these men have been denied their right. Why must it be now because President Buhari feels that by doing so, Ndigbo and Biafrans will praise him or we will forget the atrocity he committed against Ndi Igbo.

“MASSOB wishes to make it clear that even if the Federal Government of Nigeria decides to construct a second Niger bridge, dualize all the roads in south east; even if President Buhari steps down for an Igbo man to become the president of Nigeria, it cannot change our demand for independent state of Biafra.

“Ndi Igbo and Biafrans cannot be bought over with money, time for negotiation is over.

“They thought that we were joking. It is too late to cry when the head is off. President Buhari decided to pay ex- Biafran police their accumulated salaries because of the danger before him.

“The United States of America team of lawyers have dragged him and the Chief of army staff to International criminal court, ICC.

“President Buhari and the chief of army staff, General Burutai, must face criminal charges for their involvement in the genocide committed against Ndi Igbo.

“Just a month ago, he ordered Nigerian army to kill our people in the name of Operation Python Dance II.

“A week later, you turn back to give the order that ex- Biafrans police/soldiers should be paid what the Federal Government is owing them.

“Biafra has gone beyond Buhari’s imagination. No amount of intimidation, arrest, detentions and tagging of terrorists will deter us from the pursuit of a Biafra Republic.”

Recall that Onlinenigeria.com previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the payment of pension to police officers who served under the then Biafra police during the civil war.

This was contained in a statement released on Wednesday, October 18, by the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD).

It was announced that about 162 of such retired police officers and 57 next of kin will be paid their benefits in the first phase which kicks off this month.

