Operation Crocodile Smile II: Military Offensive Will Spark Off Another Crisis in N’Delta – IYC Warns

Ijaw Youth Council, IYC Worldwide led by Barr. Roland Oweilaemi Pereotubo has warned that the present military offensive against the peaceful and defenceless communities in the Niger Delta region will spark off another crisis in the region.

The IYC President handed down the warning in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Alaowei Cleric, Esq.

The IYC claimed that several Ijaw riverine communities in Edo and Ondo States have been tipped for invasion by the military under the cover of Operation Crocodile Smile 11.

The IYC said the ongoing military drill in the Niger Delta code named: Operation Crocodile Smile II ‘has become a launch pad for the Federal Government to invade peaceful Niger Delta communities.

The IYC also condemned the destruction of Ajakurama Community allegedly by the military in its entirety.

The IYC stated that the excuse the military gave in destroying the Community is unjustifiable.

According to IYC, “The recent unprovoked invasion of Ajakurama Community in Edo State is a manifestation of the military planned invasion of Ijaw communities in the riverine areas in the name of looking for militants’ camps.”

While noting that there is no militants’ camps in Ajakurama community, the IYC called on military hierarchy to call its officers to order stressing that they’re creating an unnecessary tension in the region.

“What we need in the Niger Delta is development. Instead of embarking on a fruitless ventures in the name of military drill, the Government should use the money to fund developmental projects in the creeks.”

“President Buhari should not let the military to derail the ongoing peace process in the region with its war of aggression against the riverine communities.”

“Ijaw people are not at war with the Federal Government. The military should not instigate crisis in the region.”

