Home | Headlines | Troops Kill 3 Boko Haram Insurgents, Recover AK-47 Rifle, 39 Special Ammunition in Borno

- Nigerian troops have killed 3 Boko Haram insurgents in Borno state

- The insurgents had ambushed for a military patrol team at Missini village along Dikwa-Ngala road

- But the army repelled the attack, killed the insurgent s and recovered ammunition from the scene of the attack

The Nigerian army on Saturday, October 21 said its troops had killed three Boko Haram insurgents at Missini village of Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno state.

Onlinenigeria.com gathered that Brig. Gen. Sani Kukasheka Usman, the director army public relations, said in a statement issued in Maiduguri.

Usman said that the insurgents on Friday, October 20, laid ambush for a military patrol team at Missini village along Dikwa-Ngala road.

He added that the troops repelled the attack, killed three insurgents and recovered ammunition from the scene of the attack.

“Troops of 3 Battalion under 22 Brigade on Friday, 20th October, 2017; at about 11: 30 a.m. while on routine patrol came under Boko Haram terrorists ambush close to Missini Village along Dikwa – Ngala Road, northern part of Borno state.

“The gallant troops cleared the ambush and neutralized three Boko Haram terrorists.

“The team recovered one AK-47 rifle with registration number KO357026 and 39 rounds of 7.62mm Special Ammunition from the terrorists,” Kukasheka said. (NAN).

Meanwhile, Onlinenigeria.com had previously reported that a report by Sahara Reporters claimed that six persons were killed on Thursday, October 19, when suspected Boko Haram terrorists ambushed the convoy a Nigerian military senior officer.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Headlines