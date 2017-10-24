Home | Headlines | Nigerian Govt Reacts to Planned Deportation of 1000 Turks

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has refuted reports that 1,000 Turks will be extradited from Nigeria on the request of the Turkish government.

Onyeama was said to have told journalists, weekend, in Istanbul, Turkey that Nigerian government was considering deporting the Turkish nationals suspected to belong to the Gulen movement.

The Turkish government said the movement was responsible for the last year’s botched coup in that country, an accusation the Gulen movement denied.

The minister was quoted as saying: “There was the request for the extradition of some of the Turks in Nigeria who have been given asylum and recognized by the United Nations as political refugees and the Turkish government requested that we extradite some of them.

“There was also the request that the schools and hospitals established by Gülen Movement should be closed in Nigeria. They now labelled Fethtulah as a terrorist organization”.

Reacting via a statement by his media aide, Sarah Sanda, the minister insisted there was no agreement between the two governments to extradite certain Turks.

Onyeama assured all foreign nationals, including Turks resident in the country legally, of full protection under Nigerian and International Laws.



