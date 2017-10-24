Home | Headlines | Nigerian Govt Reacts to Planned Deportation of 1000 Turks
Buhari Blasts Jonathan: "Unlike Your Govt, I Provided Fuel Without Paying N1.3 Trillion Subsidy"
BREAKING: Metuh’s Trial: Jonathan, Dasuki Absent From Court

Nigerian Govt Reacts to Planned Deportation of 1000 Turks



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 24/10/2017 02:25:00
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Nigerian Govt Reacts to Planned Deportation of 1000 Turks Geoffrey Onyeama
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has refuted reports that 1,000 Turks will be extradited from Nigeria on the request of the Turkish government.

Onyeama was said to have told journalists, weekend, in Istanbul, Turkey that Nigerian government was considering deporting the Turkish nationals suspected to belong to the Gulen movement.

The Turkish government said the movement was responsible for the last year’s botched coup in that country, an accusation the Gulen movement denied.

The minister was quoted as saying: “There was the request for the extradition of some of the Turks in Nigeria who have been given asylum and recognized by the United Nations as political refugees and the Turkish government requested that we extradite some of them.

“There was also the request that the schools and hospitals established by Gülen Movement should be closed in Nigeria. They now labelled Fethtulah as a terrorist organization”.

Reacting via a statement by his media aide, Sarah Sanda, the minister insisted there was no agreement between the two governments to extradite certain Turks.

Onyeama assured all foreign nationals, including Turks resident in the country legally, of full protection under Nigerian and International Laws.

“Every individual of whatever nationality, legally residing in Nigeria is guaranteed full protection under Nigerian and International Laws,” he said.


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Headlines Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles
Loading...

Related Article

Governor Rochas Okorocha swears in sister as Happiness commissioner

Governor Rochas Okorocha swears in sister as Happiness commissioner

Yewande Oyediran, Female Lawyer Gets 7 Years For Killing Her Husband

Yewande Oyediran, Female Lawyer Gets 7 Years For Killing Her Husband

Nigerian pastor dies during intercourse with teenager

Nigerian pastor dies during intercourse with teenager

Latest Nigeria News