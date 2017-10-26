Court Admits Documents Showing Fayose Sold N650 Million Land to Badeh
- The court admitted the land documents tendered before it by a lawyer to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission
- The also adjourned hearing on the matter to November 1 and 2
A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has admitted document showing that the governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose sold a N650 million land to the former chief of defence staff, Alex Badeh.
Justice Okon Abang admitted into evidence exhibits of title deed of a property sold by Fayose to buyers who allegedly acted on behalf of Badeh.
The court in its hearing admitted the evidence brought before it by the lawyer to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Rotimi Jacobs.
Abang also dismissed Badeh's objection to the admissibility of the documents.
Among other documents tendered by the prosecution include deeds of assignment between Fayose and one Tony Ezekiel, a certificate of occupancy bearing the governor's name, a letter with attachments sent by the lands department of the ederal Capital Territory Administartion in response to the EFCC's request and a reply from the Abuja Geographic Information.
Also testifying before the court, the fourth prosecution witness, Mustapha Yerima, who is the managing director of Life Builders Technology Limited said the land was originally owned by Governor Fayose.
Yerima also told the court that Badeh bought the land from the governor for the construction of a shopping mall worth N1.2 billion.
He said the first prosecution witness in the matter, a retired air commodore Aliyu Yishau was the middle man between himself anf Badeh.
Having heard the testimony of the fourth prosecution witness, Justice Abang adjourned the matter to November 1 and 2 for further hearing.
Onlinenigeria.com earlier reported that the former chief of defence staff is facing corruption charges on misappropriation of funds to the tune of $3.9 billion.
The former chief of defence staff is alleged to have been indicted in the $2.1 billion arms deals scam instigated through the office of the national security adviser.
