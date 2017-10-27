Home | Headlines | He is Not Our Staff - NEMA Denies Man Who Said Herdsmen Killed 120 People in Zamfara State

- Zamfara state police has debunked rumour that herdsmen attacked and killed about 120 people in the state

- The National Emergency Management Agency has also denied one Waziri Mohammed who shared the fake report and claimed to be a staff of NEMA

- NEMA said Mohammed was not a staff but merely did his one year national youth service at the NEMA office in Maiduguri

The Nigeria Police Force, Zamfara command, has denied rumour making rounds on social media that a group of herdsmen killed 120 residents of Zamfara on Saturday, October 21.

The rumour started when one Facebook user, Waziri Mohammed, who claimed to work with NEMA, took to his social media page to claim some herdsmen killed 120 residents of Zamfara.

Mohammed, on his Facebook page, claimed that the attack occurred on Saturday and the media has refused to report it.

The zamfara state police commissioner, Shaba Alkali, while reacting to the incident told Premium Times: “Nothing of such occurred in Zamfara state. Not in Gusau (the capital) and not anywhere within the state.

“Kindly believe that the report is part of fake news that has been growing on the Internet. Media professionals like you should always inform the public on what is true and what is clearly mischievous and only intended to cause violence.”

NEMA, in their reaction to the rumour also claimed that Mohammed is not a staff of the organisation and only worked for the agency during his national youth service.

The agency wrote: "This guy in question isn't staff of @nemanigeria, he only did his national service with our Maiduguri office."

Meanwhile, Onlinenigeria.com previously reported that the association of cattle breeders have petitioned the commissioner of police in Enugu over the killing of four of their members.

The cattle breeders under the aegis of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Enugu state chapter, called for an investigation on the killing of the four herdsmen by some armed men in Ezeagu local government area of the state.

The association alleged that the herdsmen were killed by some men under the guise of neighbourhood watch in the area.

