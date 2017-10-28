Home | Headlines | El-Rufai Reacts to Court’s Order to Pay Audu Maikori N40million

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has said that the award of N40million in damages against him and the Nigerian police by a Federal High Court in Abuja , in favour of Audu Maikori would not stop the “criminal trial” of the Chocolate City Group boss.

El-Rufai, speaking through his spokesperson Samuel Aruwan, said the judgement would be appealed, insisting that neither him nor the Nigerian police had erred in the arrest and detention of the music entrepreneur.

“The state government can file complaints, but it is the business of the police to make arrests following the normal procedures.

“Our lawyers will study the judgement and take the appropriate steps. We will appeal up to the Supreme Court if necessary,” he said.

Justice John Tsoho in his ruling on Friday, said Maikori’s rights had been violated.

“The arrest was improper, irregular and wrongful. By necessary implication, the arrest was unlawful despite being released after 24 hours,” he said.

The Chocolate City boss was arrested on allegations of posting “inciting” tweets alleging the killing of some Southern Kaduna students by Fulani herdsmen.

Despite apologizing for the tweets on noticing that the information was false, the police obtained an order of arrest from a Magistrates’ court in Kaduna and against this backdrop, he was arrested in Lagos on February 17.

Following his arrest, Maikori was flown to Abuja where they detained him and released him on bail on February 18.

