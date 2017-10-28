Tension In Bayelsa As Trigger Happy Policeman Shot 13 Year Old Boy Dead
- 28/10/2017 09:34:00
- 1
- 0
A Police Corporal has been arrested by the Bayelsa State Police Command for allegedly shooting dead a 13-year-old boy, identified as Tomizibe Joseph in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.
The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Asuquo Amba gave the directive to douse the tension sparked by the incident
It was gathered that the corporal identified as David Napoleon had been confronted by some cultists around the Kpansia area and while he was trying to escape from an irate crowd chasing him, he shot to dispel the crowd and the bullet hit the deceased.
Attempts by the angry crowd to abduct a traffic warden as retaliation for the killing of Joseph was foiled by the caretaker Chairman of Yenagoa Local Government Area, Mr. Oforji Oboko.
The State Police Command, through its spokesperson, Asinim Butswat confirmed the incident and claimed that deceased was 18 years old and that the incident occurred while Napoleon was being chased by irate youths of the community and suspected cultists.
“The incident occurred Thursday night after six armed cultists invaded the home of Corporal David Napoleon at Kpansia area of the state capital.
“He was handed over to the state security outfit known as Door Akpo. When he was coming back to his house with a plan to move his family out to a safer place, some suspected cultists and indigenes of the community went after him to attack him.
“He ran but was chased by the irate youths.
He turned and shot at them below the knee level. The bullet hit one Tombozide Joseph on the thigh. He was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre.”
About Article Author
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- Nigerian British Councillor, Chika Amadi Suspended by Labour Party for Anti-gay Comments...See Details
- Heartbreaking: Woman Spotted Half-N*ked in Public Begging for Help After Losing 4 Kids in Kerosene Explosion
- Drama At A Funeral Ground As Drunken Friends Stop Pastor From Preaching Because Its Against Their Believe
- Horror: 9 Soldiers Currently Feared Dead in Borno As Boko Haram Attacks Oil Workers
- Breaking: Cultists On Rampage,15 Feared Dead In Rivers
- TOUCHING! Meet The 'Okada Man' Who Has No Fingers On His Hands (Photos)
- SAD!Pregnant Woman Dies, Daughter Husband Injured In Car Crash
- Fatal Accident Along Benin Highway Leaves 20 Dead (Photos)
- Ghastly Accident At Ikeja-Along This Morning (Photo)
- SAD! Naked Corpses Of Rape Victims Dumped In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Photos)
- Top 5 Deadliest Bank Robberies Across Nigeria In 2015 (Photos)
- Notorious Armed Robbers Police Arrested In Port Harcourt (Photo)
- SAD: Vehicle Crushes 4 Year Old Girl In Mother’s Shop In Lagos
- Cult Members Kill 2 Traders Over Toll
- Ooni of Ife’s Coronation Ceremony Begins (Photos)
- Prostitution In Nigeria: 3500 Male Sex Workers Discovered In Abuja
- Deplorable State Of Nigerians Deported From The UK
- Murtala Muhammed’s Uncle, Magajin Garin Kano, Dies At 98
- Funny! Driver Fakes Own Death To Evade Fine In Calabar (Photo)
- Little Girl, Kehinde Adebiyi Suffering From Cancer Needs Your Help
- Port Harcourt As Residents Dig Up Frozen Chicken Buried By Custom Officials
- Wickedness! New-Born Baby Found In A Bush In Ilorin (Graphic Photos)
- Police Shoots Bus Driver Dead At FESTAC/Mile 2 Road, Lagos (Video)
- I Have Forgiven My Critics - Ooni Of Ife-Elect, Adeyeye Ogunwusi
- Student Shot Dead By Alleged Cultists At Imo State University Yesterday
- Woman Gives Birth To A 'Mystery Baby' In Lagos (Photos)
- Touching! One Legged Man Washing A Car While Balancing On A Stick (Video)
- OMG! See The Long Snake Found In A Nigerian Student's Locker (Photos)
- Military Pilot Who Died In Yola Plane Crash Buried (Photos)
- Alarming! Number Of People Boko Haram Has Abducted Since 2012
- Amazing! Ogun State Government To Pay All Medical Bills Of Cancer Patients In the State
- Horrible! Car Rams Into Trailer In Kwara State (Photos)
- Fatal Accident Along Abuja Expressway, Passengers Feared Dead (Photos)
- Caught In The Act! See What A Soldier Did To A Civilian At Oshodi Area Of Lagos (Photos)
- Kuje Bombings: The Day After The Bomb Blast
- Local Community Traditional Deity Tree Kills 3 In Enugu
- Floods Wash Snakes Into Plateau Community
- Sad! Gunmen Kill Bricklayer Working To Pay For Father’s Treatment
- OMG!! Woman Borrows Twins To Defraud Ex-Commissioner
- Shocking!! I Raped 11 Year Old Girl Purely For Money Rituals - Baba Mohammed