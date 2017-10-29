Boxing Fans Hail Anthony Joshua For Boosting Nigeria’s Global Image
- 29/10/2017 15:04:00
- 1
- 0
They gave the commendation in separate interviews in Abakaliki on Sunday.
Joshua successfully retained his World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) titles over Cameroonian-born, Frenchman Carlos Takam on Saturday night.
Joshua achieved the feat via a 10th-round Technical Knockout (TKO) over his opponent at the Municipality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.
The fans, who blamed referee Phil Edwards for controversially stopping the bout in the 10th round noted that Joshua had brought global attention to his country of birth, Nigeria just as his naturalised country, England.
Jossy Nkwuda, former boxing coach with the Ebonyi Sports Council, noted that Joshua had successfully stepped into the shoes of boxing greats such as Muhammed Ali, Joe Fraizer, the Klitshckho brothers, among others.
“It is rare to see a boxer retaining two heavyweight boxing belts in modern times as we pray that Joshua sustains the momentum longer than Ali and the Klitsckho brothers.
“This feat shows that Nigeria is blessed with abundant talents who can project its image with adequate human and material management, dedication among others,” he said.
Jude Kanu, an amateur boxer in Ebonyi, who is commended Joshua for the feat, however, advised him to work harder in maintaining the present boxing glory he is revelling-in.
“Joshua, with the feat, earned the 20th TKO of his career thereby surpassing Mike Tyson’s record of 19th TKO and one behind legendary Frank Bruno on 21st,’’ he said.
“Nigerians should use the feat as a rallying point to achieve unity which would guaranty economic, social development and global recognition,”
Paschal Mebuge, a transporter and boxing buff noted that Joshua’s performance fell below standard, compared to his historic win over Vladimir Klitchko earlier in the year.
“He could still have won the match despite the crowd’s disapproval of the bout’s stoppage by the referee as he clearly outclassed Takam.
“The country’s boxing authorities should ensure the grooming of boxers who will replicate Joshua’s strides and provide them with conducive environment to avoid being poached by foreign countries,” he said.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Headlines
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- Nigerian British Councillor, Chika Amadi Suspended by Labour Party for Anti-gay Comments...See Details
- Heartbreaking: Woman Spotted Half-N*ked in Public Begging for Help After Losing 4 Kids in Kerosene Explosion
- Drama At A Funeral Ground As Drunken Friends Stop Pastor From Preaching Because Its Against Their Believe
- Horror: 9 Soldiers Currently Feared Dead in Borno As Boko Haram Attacks Oil Workers
- Breaking: Cultists On Rampage,15 Feared Dead In Rivers
- TOUCHING! Meet The 'Okada Man' Who Has No Fingers On His Hands (Photos)
- SAD!Pregnant Woman Dies, Daughter Husband Injured In Car Crash
- Fatal Accident Along Benin Highway Leaves 20 Dead (Photos)
- Ghastly Accident At Ikeja-Along This Morning (Photo)
- SAD! Naked Corpses Of Rape Victims Dumped In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Photos)
- Top 5 Deadliest Bank Robberies Across Nigeria In 2015 (Photos)
- Notorious Armed Robbers Police Arrested In Port Harcourt (Photo)
- SAD: Vehicle Crushes 4 Year Old Girl In Mother’s Shop In Lagos
- Cult Members Kill 2 Traders Over Toll
- Ooni of Ife’s Coronation Ceremony Begins (Photos)
- Prostitution In Nigeria: 3500 Male Sex Workers Discovered In Abuja
- Deplorable State Of Nigerians Deported From The UK
- Murtala Muhammed’s Uncle, Magajin Garin Kano, Dies At 98
- Funny! Driver Fakes Own Death To Evade Fine In Calabar (Photo)
- Little Girl, Kehinde Adebiyi Suffering From Cancer Needs Your Help
- Port Harcourt As Residents Dig Up Frozen Chicken Buried By Custom Officials
- Wickedness! New-Born Baby Found In A Bush In Ilorin (Graphic Photos)
- Police Shoots Bus Driver Dead At FESTAC/Mile 2 Road, Lagos (Video)
- I Have Forgiven My Critics - Ooni Of Ife-Elect, Adeyeye Ogunwusi
- Student Shot Dead By Alleged Cultists At Imo State University Yesterday
- Woman Gives Birth To A 'Mystery Baby' In Lagos (Photos)
- Touching! One Legged Man Washing A Car While Balancing On A Stick (Video)
- OMG! See The Long Snake Found In A Nigerian Student's Locker (Photos)
- Military Pilot Who Died In Yola Plane Crash Buried (Photos)
- Alarming! Number Of People Boko Haram Has Abducted Since 2012
- Amazing! Ogun State Government To Pay All Medical Bills Of Cancer Patients In the State
- Horrible! Car Rams Into Trailer In Kwara State (Photos)
- Fatal Accident Along Abuja Expressway, Passengers Feared Dead (Photos)
- Caught In The Act! See What A Soldier Did To A Civilian At Oshodi Area Of Lagos (Photos)
- Kuje Bombings: The Day After The Bomb Blast
- Local Community Traditional Deity Tree Kills 3 In Enugu
- Floods Wash Snakes Into Plateau Community
- Sad! Gunmen Kill Bricklayer Working To Pay For Father’s Treatment
- OMG!! Woman Borrows Twins To Defraud Ex-Commissioner
- Shocking!! I Raped 11 Year Old Girl Purely For Money Rituals - Baba Mohammed