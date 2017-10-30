Home | Headlines | I am Not a Thief, I Have Documents That Will Expose The Level of Corruption in Nigeria - Maina Speaks From Hideout (Video)
VIDEO: Wanted Pension Boss, Maina Speaks From Hideout, Reveals He Is Still In Nigeria
Senate Invites IGP To Help in Recovery of Unpaid N6.5bn Revenue

  • 30/10/2017 03:57:00
- Ex-pension boss Abdulrasheed Maina has denied embezzling national funds

- Maina claimed he has document that can expose the level of corruption in Nigeria

- He alleged that there is a group of corrupt people planning to assassinate him

The embattled former Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, has denied allegations that he embezzled pension fund.

Recall that Maina's whereabouts has remained unknown since 2013 after he was implicated in a pension fraud and was declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Maina's fraud allegation and disappearance case surfaces again after he was announced as the new director of ministry of interior despite being a fugitive on the run.

It is unknown whether this video of Maina was released before his recent promotion by the Civil Service of the Federation or sometimes in 2013 when he was declared wanted by the EFCC.

Watch Maina's video below:

In the video, Maina alleged that there are people who wanted him dead because he has documents that can show the extent of corruption in Nigeria.

He denied stealing from pension funds, saying: "We know where these monies are."

Maina begged Nigeria to not believe the 'rumour' about him and insisted that he has never stolen from the nation's coffers.

Meanwhile, Onlinenigeria.com previously reported that officials of the EFCC have traced about £6 million pension funds to a United Kingdom bank account under the name of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).

The money is being suspected to have been tampered with by some government officials but the two former heads of the Civil Service of the Federation (Engr. E. Okeke and Prof. O. A. Afolabi) reportedly did their best to protect the funds from being looted.

There are reports that the EFCC has also seized new properties linked to the embattled ex- chairman of the presidential task force on pension reforms task team, Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina, whose whereabouts is still unknown.


