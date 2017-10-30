Home | Headlines | Rapid Response Squad Rescues Young Lady From a Lone Accident on Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge (Photos)
Senate Invites IGP To Help in Recovery of Unpaid N6.5bn Revenue
Alison-Madueke Can’t Return To Nigeria Now

Rapid Response Squad Rescues Young Lady From a Lone Accident on Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge (Photos)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 30/10/2017 05:27:00
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Rapid Response Squad Rescues Young Lady From a Lone Accident on Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge (Photos)

- Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad has rescued a young lady from a lone accident

- The lady was rescued after she was involved in an accident on Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge

- She was said to have been driving a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser and was on top speed when the incident occurred

Some operatives of the Rapid Response Squad in Lagos on Sunday, October 29, rescued a young lady from a lone accident on the Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge.

The yet to be identified lady who drove a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number AAA 839 EQ was rescued by the commander RRS, Olatunji Disu and the executive secretary of the Lagos Security Trust Fund Abdul Rasaq Balogun.

The squad on its official Facebook page said the lady was on top speed when she lost control of the vehicle on the bridge.

Rapid Response Squad rescues young lady from a lone accident on Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge (photos)

The lady was rescued after she was involved in an accident on Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge. Photo source: Facebook, Rapid Response Squad

It was gathered that the vehicle hit the culvert and blocked part of the road.

The squad said: "The RRS ambulance and towing truck arrived immediately for medical assistance. The young lady suffered no physical injuries but was obviously in a shock."

Rapid Response Squad rescues young lady from a lone accident on Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge (photos)

The lady was rescued after she was involved in an accident on Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge. Photo source: Facebook, Rapid Response Squad

The squad also said the vehicle was seriously damaged as all its airbags were deployed.

Rapid Response Squad rescues young lady from a lone accident on Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge (photos)

She was said to have been driving a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser and was on top speed when the incident occurred. Photo source: Facebook, Rapid Response Squad

Onlinenigeria.com earlier reported that a fatal accident which occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in September claimed 30 lives.

Rapid Response Squad rescues young lady from a lone accident on Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge (photos)

She was said to have been driving a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser and was on top speed when the incident occurred. Photo source: Facebook, Rapid Response Squad

The accident, the spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps, Bisi Kazeem, said, occurred due to speed violation.

Kazeem also said the many who sustained injury from the road accident were taken to the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan and Adeoyo Yemetu Hospital.


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Headlines Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles
Loading...

Related Article

Governor Rochas Okorocha swears in sister as Happiness commissioner

Governor Rochas Okorocha swears in sister as Happiness commissioner

Yewande Oyediran, Female Lawyer Gets 7 Years For Killing Her Husband

Yewande Oyediran, Female Lawyer Gets 7 Years For Killing Her Husband

Nigerian pastor dies during intercourse with teenager

Nigerian pastor dies during intercourse with teenager

Latest Nigeria News