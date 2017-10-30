Home | Headlines | Rapid Response Squad Rescues Young Lady From a Lone Accident on Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge (Photos)

Some operatives of the Rapid Response Squad in Lagos on Sunday, October 29, rescued a young lady from a lone accident on the Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge.

The yet to be identified lady who drove a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number AAA 839 EQ was rescued by the commander RRS, Olatunji Disu and the executive secretary of the Lagos Security Trust Fund Abdul Rasaq Balogun.

The squad on its official Facebook page said the lady was on top speed when she lost control of the vehicle on the bridge.

It was gathered that the vehicle hit the culvert and blocked part of the road.

The squad said: "The RRS ambulance and towing truck arrived immediately for medical assistance. The young lady suffered no physical injuries but was obviously in a shock."

The squad also said the vehicle was seriously damaged as all its airbags were deployed.

She was said to have been driving a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser and was on top speed when the incident occurred. Photo source: Facebook, Rapid Response Squad

Onlinenigeria.com earlier reported that a fatal accident which occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in September claimed 30 lives.

The accident, the spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps, Bisi Kazeem, said, occurred due to speed violation.

Kazeem also said the many who sustained injury from the road accident were taken to the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan and Adeoyo Yemetu Hospital.

