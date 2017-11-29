Home | Headlines | Frank Edoho moves from 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' to 'The Price Is Right'
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 29/11/2017 14:45:00
The franchise to air international television show, The Price Is Right, has been granted to Genesis Studios, a television and film production company in Nigeria.

The unveiling of the show in Lagos on Wednesday was graced by personalities in the private and public sectors, media experts and notable individuals in the entertainment industry.

At the event, Frank Edoho, former host of the popular Tv show, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, and Emmanuel Essien, popularly known as Mannie,’ were unveiled as the host and announcer of the game show, respectively.

Edoho said he was thrilled by the uniqueness of project, adding, “This is a show bursting with energy from the start to finish.”

He explained that he was inspired to take up the programme based on its potential to empower Nigerians.

According to him, this is the first offer he found to be interesting since he left WWTBAM.

The Managing Director of Genesis Studios, Olatubosun Olaegbe, described the show as engaging, saying it had a dependable format for Nigerians.

“The show avails the audience the opportunity to use their shopping knowledge in a bid to guess the correct prices of everyday commodities with huge prizes up for grabs. Since the show has such a phenomenal appeal, Nigerian contestants and viewers are in for the experience of a lifetime.”


