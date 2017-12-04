Governor Rochas Okorocha swears in sister as Happiness commissioner
Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has sworn in 28 new commissioners and 27 Transition Committee Chairmen for the 27 local government councils in the state.
He charged them to prove their worth in the service of the state and her people. One of the commissioners sworn in by the governor is his biological sister, Mrs. Ogechi Ololo (nee Okorocha). She is now the state’s Commissioner for Happiness and Couples’ Fulfillment.
Ololo, who is married to Chuks, an engineer, was the All Progressives Congress’ candidate into the House of Representatives for the Owerri Federal Constituency seat in 2015 and she has served in various capacities since Okorocha became the state governor in 2011.
She had, before her new appointment, served as her brother’s Deputy Chief of Staff and Special Adviser on Domestic Matters.
Swearing in the new commissioners and the Transition Committee Chairmen on Monday at the Imo International Convention Centre, Owerri, the governor charged them to leave their marks in their respective ministries and local governments.
He urged them to see themselves as men and women on a rescue mission.
The governor added that they had come to be part of the success story of his administration.
Okorocha said, “You are the privileged group that has the opportunity to make names for yourselves. I want to remind all of you that this appointment is not business as usual. We shall not tolerate any sharp practice or corruption of any type. Neither shall we accept indolence or laziness. You have been called to duty to help us to achieve our vision in the Rescue Mission Project.
“At this moment, I charge you all to be good ambassadors of the Rescue Mission wherever you find yourselves. To the Transition Committee Chairmen, you must ensure that ongoing projects must be completed especially the schools, chapels etc.”
He reiterated that what his administration had achieved so far had exceeded all that the previous administrations in the state, both civilian and military put together, had achieved.
The commissioners sworn in and their portfolios are: Prof. Nnamdi Obiaraeri (Information); Lady Ugochi Nnana-Okoro (Agric and Food Security); Gertrude Oduka (Primary and Secondary Education); Dr. Jones Uzoka (Niger Delta Affairs); Uchendu Mark (Public Utilities); and Gerald Okolie (Rural Development).
Others are Dr. Cyril Okafor (Tourism); Emmanuel Ojinere (Trade and Investment); Chief Lasbery Anyanwu (Transport); Onwueyiagwu Valentine (Youth Development); Mrs. Ngozi Njoku (Gender and Social Development); Chief Josephine Udoji (Works); Achilike Nwawuike (Internal Resources and Pension Matters); Prof. Emenalo Chizoba (Tertiary Education); Nwamerenini Chukwuka (Labour); and Dr. Iyke Njoku (Planning, Budget and Statistics).
The Transition Committee Chairmen sworn in include Okechukwu Onyechere(Ideato South); Sir Anyehe Okeneme (Ikeduru); Julius Onyeneho (Isiala Mbano); Akas Paschal, (Isu); Steve Odoemena (Mbaitoli); Eke Chidi (Ngor Okpala); Aloysius Onwuegbuchulam (Njaba); and Paschal Onwukaike (Nkwerre).
