Commotion as angry landlord set own house ablaze after tenant allegedly refused to pay rent

- A landlord has reportedly prevented people in his neighborhood from putting out a raging fire that consumed his property

- A shop owner, Cynthia Obaseki, says she lost goods worth N5m to the inferno

A landlord has reportedly set his rented house ablaze over the alleged non-payment of rent by a tenant.

Leadership reports that the landlord, Idemudia Obamwonyi, inherited his late father’s house but became angry after a tenant reportedly failed to pay rent.

He was said to have set the house ablaze and prevented people in the neighborhood from putting out the raging fire since he does not get any money from the house.

The inferno was said to have affected 20 shops in the building located at Iwebo lane behind Oba Market in Benin City, Edo state.

“We saw people holding him and he was saying let the house burn, I don’t get any money from it," a resident in the area, Ifaluyi Obasogie said.

A shop owner who gave his name as Justice Aigbekhan accused Idemudia of demanding more money from them to perform his father’s burial after they had paid their rents.

“If they are having family issues, they should go and solve it. It is not for them to put us in trouble,” he said.

Another shop owner, Cynthia Obaseki said she lost goods worth N5m to the inferno.

